Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez To Compete For United States Select Team In Las Vegas
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez is not competing in the Olympics this summer but will at least get some of the experience.
On Friday, he was named to the Select Team that will compete against the U.S. Olympic team July 6-8 in Las Vegas. Jaquez had entertained the idea of representing Mexico this summer in Paris but decided against it. He is also expected to skip the summer league in Las Vegas.
Here is the full roster:
Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons)
Cooper Flagg( Duke University)
Langston Galloway (Free Agent)
Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.(Miami Heat)
Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)
Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans)
Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)
Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)
Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars)
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics)
Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets)
Jalen Suggs( Orlando Magic)
Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).
SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE SET IN VEGAS
With the NBA draft over, the Miami Heat can now look toward the grooming process of their young prospects.
The league announced the schedule for the summer league in Las Vegas. The Heat will play five games, with one of them yet to be schedule. Here's a look at the slate:
Sat. July 13, 6:30 p.m. vs. Celtics NBA TV
Mon. July 15, 6 p.m. vs. Thunder, ESPNU
Wed. July 17, 3 p.m. vs. Mavericks, ESPN2
Fri. July 19, 9 p.m. vs. Raptors, ESPN+
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @ShandelRich