A Redemption Year Is A Must For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Forward Duncan Robinson is among the concerns for the Miami Heat entering this season.

After a bright start to his career, he endured a slump last season. Set to enter his fifth season, Robinson, 29, looks to make a comeback. He averaged 10 points last year but only shot 39 percent from the field. It wasn't what the Heat expected when they signed him to a five-year, $90-million year contract last August.

The struggles followed a year where Robinson set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season. He refused to make excuses but said he was still dealing problems from a broken nose he previously sustained. He spoke about it in an interview last monthon the “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

Robinson played 79 games, but said the injury affected his play.

“I had an old fracture in my nose, and I couldn’t breathe out of one of my nostrils basically my whole life since I was in seventh grade. So, an old teammate of mine, Rodney McGruder — I hope that’s not a HIPAA violation that I’m saying that he also had the surgery.” Robinson said. “It was brutal for like 10 days. But we’re on the other side of that now thankfully. So, yeah I can breathe. It’s amazing. I feel like a new man.”

Robinson posted an Instagram video of him going head-to-head against an opponent stating he has been preparing for the season. He, too, realizes this is a redemption year.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson