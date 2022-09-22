Skip to main content

A Redemption Year Is A Must For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Robinson has a lot to prove after a rough last season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Forward Duncan Robinson is among the concerns for the Miami Heat entering this season. 

After a bright start to his career, he endured a slump last season. Set to enter his fifth season, Robinson, 29, looks to make a comeback. He averaged 10 points last year but only shot 39 percent from the field. It wasn't what the Heat expected when they signed him to a five-year, $90-million year contract last August. 

The struggles followed a year where Robinson set the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season. He refused to make excuses but said he was still dealing problems from a broken nose he previously sustained. He spoke about it in an interview last monthon the “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. 

Robinson played 79 games, but said the injury affected his play. 

“I had an old fracture in my nose, and I couldn’t breathe out of one of my nostrils basically my whole life since I was in seventh grade. So, an old teammate of mine, Rodney McGruder — I hope that’s not a HIPAA violation that I’m saying that he also had the surgery.” Robinson said. “It was brutal for like 10 days. But we’re on the other side of that now thankfully. So, yeah I can breathe. It’s amazing. I feel like a new man.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson posted an Instagram video of him going head-to-head against an opponent stating he has been preparing for the season. He, too, realizes this is a redemption year. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18042519_168389536_lowres
News

Oddsmakers Say Carmelo Anthony A Good Bet To Land With Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_2122889_168389536_lowres
News

Opinion: Rony Seikaly Is The Most Overlooked Player In Miami Heat History

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18532809_168389536_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Coaching Situation With Ime Udoka Could Impact The Miami Heat, Rest Of Eastern Conference

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19030941_168389536_lowres
News

Is There a New Big Three in Miami That Rivals LeBron James, Chris Bosh And Dwyane Wade?

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Omission From ESPN's Top 10 Rankings Created Online Buzz

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns And Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He Plans To Sell Both Teams After Backlash From Players

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7841607_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler A Top 10 NBA Player?

By Shandel Richardson