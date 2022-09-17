Miami Heat To Hold Training Camp in the Bahamas

Here's the official release from the team:

The Miami HEAT announced today that they will hold their 2022 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health, at Baha Mar in the Bahamas, from Tuesday, September 27 through Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Following Media Day on Monday, September 26 at FTX Arena, the HEAT will travel to the Bahamas and will conduct two-a-day practice sessions Tuesday through Friday at the award-winning luxury resort’s Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center. The team will conclude training camp on Saturday with a practice session open to invited guests and kids from the Bahamas Youth Basketball Federation, before returning to Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Media availability will take place following the first daily practice session only, with a viewing time updated each day. A media workroom will be set up within the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Inagua Room. Media should enter through the resort side entrance of the convention center.

Training camp is not open to the public.

Opened by Grand Hyatt, the Baha Mar Convention Center is one of the largest event venues in the Caribbean, designed to be the ultimate destination for events. The 200,000 square foot indoor and outdoor convention facility features state-of-the-art courts for players, elevated seating experiences for viewers, and leading technology to film and broadcast training.

“We are honored to be chosen as the host destination for The Miami HEAT 2022 Training Camp and thrilled to be entering a multi-year partnership with the three-time NBA champions,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “A quick flight from Miami, Baha Mar is the leading Caribbean destination for world-class athletes and sporting events. We look forward to welcoming the team for a week of training, coupled with the opportunity to explore the resort’s wide array of amenities, experiences and world-class restaurants.”

