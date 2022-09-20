Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Crack ESPN's Top 100

Herro and Lowry are both listed among the league's elite

Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro made appearances in the annual ESPN top 100 players list, which was released Tuesday. 

Herro, last year's Sixth Man of the Year, checked in at No. 61 while Lowry was one spot ahead at No. 60. 

Here's what the outlet had to say about each player:

Herro: "How much of a distraction will a lack of an extension be? It remains to be seen whether or not Herro will be able to get a contract extension hammered out before the season, but if it doesn't happen, how much will that linger over the organization? Herro said after last season that he would like to be in the starting lineup after capturing the Sixth Man award in 2021-22."

Lowry: "Will he be in better shape? Heat president Pat Riley made reference to Lowry's conditioning after the season, and it remains to be seen if the 36-year-old will be able to play at the same level he did in Toronto. With two years and over $60 million remaining on Lowry's contract, the Heat don't have much choice other than to hope Lowry can turn it around after a lackluster first season in Miami."

ESPN only released 26-100. The rest of the list will be unveiled later this week.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18153302_168389536_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Takes Opposite Vaccination Stance Of Miami Heat, Rest Of NBA

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Debuts Bald Head?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373436_168389536_lowres
News

Are The Miami Heat Better With Gabe Vincent At Point Guard Instead of Kyle Lowry?

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18465589_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Shaquille O'Neal Discusses His Trade To Miami Heat in 2004

By Landon Buford
USATSI_19072572_168389536_lowres
News

Prep For Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdown Throw Resembles Ray Allen’s Iconic Three-Pointer

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley On The Lakers Three-Peat After He Left Organization

By Landon Buford
USATSI_18164410_168389536_lowres
News

Could The Miami Heat Make A Play For The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_10009285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has A Challenge For Dwyane Wade

By Shandel Richardson