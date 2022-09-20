Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Crack ESPN's Top 100

Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro made appearances in the annual ESPN top 100 players list, which was released Tuesday.

Herro, last year's Sixth Man of the Year, checked in at No. 61 while Lowry was one spot ahead at No. 60.

Here's what the outlet had to say about each player:

Herro: "How much of a distraction will a lack of an extension be? It remains to be seen whether or not Herro will be able to get a contract extension hammered out before the season, but if it doesn't happen, how much will that linger over the organization? Herro said after last season that he would like to be in the starting lineup after capturing the Sixth Man award in 2021-22."

Lowry: "Will he be in better shape? Heat president Pat Riley made reference to Lowry's conditioning after the season, and it remains to be seen if the 36-year-old will be able to play at the same level he did in Toronto. With two years and over $60 million remaining on Lowry's contract, the Heat don't have much choice other than to hope Lowry can turn it around after a lackluster first season in Miami."

ESPN only released 26-100. The rest of the list will be unveiled later this week.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.