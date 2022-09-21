Andre Iguodala Could Take A Udonis Haslem Role This Season In Golden State

The Miami Heat and Golden State could enter this season with more in common than just being championship contenders.

There are reports Warriors forward Andre Iguodala might return for a 19th season. That would rival the Heat's Udonis Haslem, who is already on board for a 20th year.

Marc Stein reported the Warriors are saving a roster spot should Iguodala, who spent two seasons in Miami, want to return.

"The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome, and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable," Stein wrote.

While neither are expected to play much, both are coveted because of their leadership and locker room presence. Last year Iguodala played in just 31 games, averaging 19.5 minutes. Haslem averaged only six minutes but was impactful from the sideline.

"When you’ve got 20 years of experience, like he does, and he’s knowledgeable and he has the right disposition for this organization, we want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be,” Heat team president Pat Riley said, “I mean, defining exactly what it is that he wants to do, I mean I would love to have UD around in whatever capacity."

