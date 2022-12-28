Around The Eastern Conference: Luka Doncic Puts On A Show Against New York Knicks

Doncic had a career-high 60 points with 21 rebounds and 10 assists in victory over Knicks

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic has been making a serious case for MVP this year and Tuesday’s game keeps him in the conversation. He had career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds while also handing out 10 assists in an overtime win against the New York Knicks. It was the first 60-point game in Mavericks history.

“I’m tired as hell,” Dončić said after the game. “I need a recovery beer.”

OTHER NOTES:

-Despite a 48-point performance by Joel Embiid, the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111. It was the Wizards' second straight victory. Embiid, who recorded his sixth 40-point plus game this season, also had 10 rebounds. James Harden contributed 26 points and 13 rebounds.

-The Boston Celtics are back on track. After losing three straight games, they are now on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 126-102. Jayson Tatum had 38 points while Jaylen Brown had 39. Robert Williams had a double-double off the bench (11 points and 15 rebounds).

-The Orlando Magic were hoping to take advantage of an Anthony Davis-less Los Angeles Lakers but it wasn’t the case. LeBron James had 28 points while Russell Westbrook had a triple-double (15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists) in the Lakers' 129-110 victory.

-The Indiana Pacers have been fun to watch this season. Tyrese Haliburton, the NBA’s assist leader, recorded 23 points and seven assists in a 129-114 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Buddy Hield finished with a game-high 28 points.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com