Caleb Martin Becoming Miami Heat's X-Factor Offensively

When healthy, Jimmy Butler is the key cog for the Miami Heat.

In his absence, Bam Adebayo has shouldered the offensive. And Tyler Herro is considered the third option.

Still, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it starts offensively with forward Caleb Martin.

"Caleb is really providing so much for us," Spoelstra said. "In 40 minutes, he basically did everything, full-court pressure, playing in both lineups. He is that X-Factor for us offensively, whether he's spacing the floor, working the baseline. His driving game is really creating some good opportunities for us."

Martin has scored at least 20 points in the past three games. He had 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 41 minutes in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

"I think it's just how the game is flowing," Martin said. "Where I'm getting the ball, where I'm getting spots and just being aggressive and just making things happen and being confident letting the ball go when I have an open opportunity. I'm seeing lanes and finding angles to the rim. I just have playmaking primarily on my mind and I think that it keeps guys honest."

