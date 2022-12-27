Erik Spoelstra Says Miami Heat Should Benefit From Close Games

The Miami Heat would love to win every game by 20 points.

But that's not the way the NBA works. On any given night, a close game can broke out. And no team knows that better than the Heat.

The Heat improved to 13-10 in clutch games after Monday's victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 23 games are tied for league-best with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We're not there but we're developing the right perseverance and grit," Spoelstra said. "We're in these kind of games every single night. When we play there's no sense of panic. You just have to embrace it. These games, all of them haven't gone the way we've wanted them to. Ultimately, this is what you want, to have these thrilling games."

Spoelstra said the Heat can benefit plenty from having so many tight situations late in games.

"Hopefully, your team grows from it," Spoelstra said. "We've had a lot of moving parts. Basically everybody on our roster has experienced those clutch moments. At the end of a long season, I think that matters but we'll find out."

