Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Stays Silent On LeBron James Late No-Call In Win Against Lakers

Tatum does not comment on what many thought was a foul on LeBron James

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum chose not to comment on the closing seconds of regulation in their victory against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday.

Tatum appeared to foul Lakers forward LeBron James when he was driving to the basket for the winning basket. No foul was called and the Celtics went on to win in overtime.

“The last two minutes and overtime was a blur. I don’t really know what happened,” Tatum said.

James expressed his disappointment with the officiating with reporters in the postgame and later on social media.

“I don’t understand,” said James, who led the Miami Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013. “I don’t understand what we are doing and I watch basketball every single day. I watch these games every single day and I don’t see it happening to anyone else. It’s just weird.”

James later further expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter.

"That one hurt BIG TIME!!!," James wrote. "I don't understand."

The Lakers felt they were victims of unfair officiating.

We got cheated tonight,” Lakers power forward Anthony Davis said afterwards. “It’s a blatant foul… It’s unacceptable to be honest. The refs were bad tonight.”

