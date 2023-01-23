Floater Becoming Another Go-To Move For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Herro has more weapons in his offensive game than just a jumpshot

When he entered the league, the knock on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was he could only shoot the basketball.

Herro has grown into a proven scorer off the dribble and facilitator during his four seasons. The biggest addition to his game is the newfound floater he developed this season.

It has made Herro, who is averaging 20.8 points this season, an even more dangerous scorer because defenders are unable to focus on his jumpshot. It was on display during his 26-point performance in Sunday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The floater is a way for him impact the game if his jumper isn't falling.

"He can make the adjustment in real time during the course of the game," Heat coach Spoelstra said. "... He made the adjustment to go to other things. He's just ridiculously skilled. That floater is not as easy as it looks to the average fan. It's a strength shot for him. He's going to find a way to make an impact one way or the other."

