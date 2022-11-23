Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday

Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness).

Beal is arguably having one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging 22.7 points on 50 percent shooting, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Wizards are 10-7, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Here's the game preview for tonight:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. They recently met last week in Washington, in a one-point, 107-106, overtime loss with Miami having only seven available players. They will now play in consecutive games with another matchup this Friday. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 92-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Max Strus (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are questionable. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus/Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Corey Kispert

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Bradley Beal

G TBD

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on injuries: “At some point, hopefully we’ll be getting some guys back, Even if they’re not fully 100 percent, even if they’re close enough, maybe they can give us a little bit of reinforcement, even if it’s just short minutes. That’s where we are right now.”

