Dwyane Wade Draws Hilarious Reaction After Posting Workout Video

Former player Gilbert Arenas among those to respond to Wade's video

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently posted a workout video on his social media. 

It showed how remains in solid shape and followers had no choice but to react. Among the best comments was from former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who used it as opportunity to poke fun at the Utah Jazz's recent trade of center Rudy Gobert, one of the league's top defenders. 

Arenas said Wade's video was more impressive than any of the players the Jazz received for Gobert, who was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and five future first-round picks. 

Here's what Arenas had to say about the post. He basically said Wade look better than any of the players the Jazz acquired for Gobert in the trade. 

It was relevant because Wade is now a minority owner with the Jazz after spending most of his career in Miami with the Heat. Wade, a future Hall of Famer, retired after the 2019 season. 

