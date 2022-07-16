Skip to main content

LeBron James On Boston Celtics Fans: `They Racist As F***

James says Boston is the toughest place to play because of their fans

LeBron James is once again causing controversy on his talk show, "The Shop." 

This time, James took aim at Boston Celtics fans. When asked about his toughest places to play, James answered without hesitation

"Boston," said James, who led the Miami Heat to two titles during his tenure in 2010-14. "Because they racist as f***. They will say anything and it's fine. It's my life. I've been dealing with it my whole life. I don't mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody like close by, I'll check them real quick. I move on to the game ... They might throw something on you. I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game." 

James is hardly the first NBA player to make this accusation. For James, this is his second controversial comment in the past week. Last week he suggested WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia on drug charges, not return to the United States because he felt the government didn't do enough to get her released. 

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said on The Shop. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

James later clarified his statement.

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country," James wrote on social media. "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

