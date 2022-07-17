Skip to main content

How Well Would Kyrie Irving Fit In Miami?

NBA analysts say Irving would excel with the Heat

Much of the Miami Heat's free agency talk has centered around Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. 

While both would make the Heat roster dynamic, a pair of Fox Sports One analysts said Miami couldn't go wrong with Nets guard Kyrie Irving. 

During a recent segment on "First Things First," analysts Chris Broussard and Nick Wright said the Heat should strongly considering Irving. 

"Kyrie would be a great fit for the Heat," Wright said. "What they need more than anything is someone you can give the ball to and go get an easy bucket. ... But their priorities are: 1. Kevin Durant 2. Donovan Mitchell 3. Kyrie Irving."

Broussard said playing in Miami would give Irving a chance to prove he can succeed in a championship environment. It would also do wonders for image. Some say Irving was a cancer in his last two stops, Brooklyn and Boston. 

"Jimmy Butler would be fine with Kyrie if he comes in and works hard," Broussard said. "Kyrie is not soft. The question is how will Kyrie handle 'Heat Culture?' I've been told by someone with connections to Kyrie that he understands this year is all about rectifying his image."

