Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 23: Jonathan Isaac Returns After Two-Year Absence In Orlando Magic's Win Against Celtics

Isaac scored 10 points after last playing Aug. 2, 2020 because of ACL injury

After missing the last two seasons with an ACL injury, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was welcomed with a standing ovation upon his return to the court.

He scored 10 points in the Magic's 113-98 victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

“Much love to the Magic for sticking with me,” Isaac said, who played nine minutes off the bench. “And the Magic fans were excited, so I was just trying to bottle all that up in one moment. It was surreal.”.

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points to lead the Magic while Wendell Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points for the Celtics, who were without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

OTHER NOTES:

-Giannis Antetokounmpo had a historic first quarter in the Milwaukee Bucks’ huge 150-130 win against the Detroit Pistons. He scored 20 points on 100 percent shooting in the quarter, the first player to do so since Glenn Robinson on Dec. 23, 2000. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds in his first action since missing five games because of knee soreness.

“It was impressive to come out and play the way he did,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He did a little bit of everything, just like the whole group in that quarter”.

The 150 points were a season-high for the Bucks and the seventh-most in franchise history. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points while rookie Jalen Duren had 23 points and 15 rebounds.

-DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Zach LaVine had 20 to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 111-100 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Patrick Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Trae Young recorded 21 points and 13 assists for the Hawks.

-Lauri Markkanen continued his career season in the Utah Jazz’s 120-102 win against the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, his 19th double-double this season. Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets, who had a season-low two 3-pointers.

