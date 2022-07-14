Former Heat Guard Goran Dragic Calls Out Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during free agency.

Former Heat player Goran Dragic, who spent last season in Brooklyn, didn't exactly enjoy his experience playing with both players. Dragic, now with the Chicago Bulls, recently said the environment was more about individual accomplishments.

"I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals," Dragic said.

Dragic was one of the most beloved players during his tenure with the Heat before he was dealt last summer in the Kyle Lowry trade. He wanted to end his career in Miami but is now playing on his third team since his departure.

"It was really tough last year, but that's part of the sport," Dragic said. "I'm happy that I came to the club environment that I wanted, in which I know that I will play, where I can reach consistency again, and that's what I'm most happy about. Last season, I didn't play for four months, then I came to Brooklyn and immediately played 30 minutes, which was difficult. The season was really not successful, but the most important thing is that it is behind us, it is in the past and now we can only look forward."

