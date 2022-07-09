Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Markieff Morris is Drawing Interest Across the League

Morris has been rumored to join several championship-level teams.

Markieff Morris stated he wants to play on a contending team this next season.

Last season, Morris averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 17 games. He was ruled out for the season after sustaining whiplash during an altercation with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Among the teams showing interest in the power forward are the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors.

Morris hinted at wanting to go to the Sixers in a Twitter response to a fan.

He and former Heat teammate P.J. Tucker would bring grit and toughness to Philadelphia, improving their defense and physical presence.

The Warriors could also be looking for these player characteristics after losing Gary Payton Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. Golden State is more of a perimeter shooting team, but Morris could be a presence in the paint for the Warriors.

The Celtics may be in the looks to replace their former center Daniel Theis. Morris could be a player to fulfill the “big man” role in Boston behind Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

Given the Miami Heat already have their depth players like Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin, Morris could very likely be on the move for a team with more interest in him.

