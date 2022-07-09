Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

The Miami Heat’s offseason has been heating up as they now have been reported to be engaged in trade talks for New York Knicks’ forward Cam Reddish.

On a recent episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley talked about the Knicks and how they have been discussing possible roster moves after recently signing Jalen Brunson. One of the players that came up was Reddish.

“I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley shared. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

Reddish was sent to the Knicks in the middle of last season from the Atlanta Hawks. Although he never made it to the Knicks’ starting rotation, he made some appearances next to his Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

In the 15 games he played for the Knicks, he averaged six points, one rebound, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks. He shot 41 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line. While playing with the Hawks, he averaged 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and 0.4 blocks.

During his career, Reddish is averaging 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat, whose window for acquiring Kevin Durant is slowly closing, are now looking into grabbing other free agents who have the potential to shine on the roster. If they acquire Reddish, they will have someone who can contribute on the offensive end.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson