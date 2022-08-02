Former Miami Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says 2012 Olympic Team Would Beat Original Dream Team

Former Miami Heat player Andre Iguodala made headlines recently with his comments while comparing different NBA eras.

During a July 29 episode on the “Point Forward” podcast hosted by Iguodala and former NBA player Evan Turner, he said he would choose the 2012 Olympic team over the legendary 1992 Olympic team.

“I’m not even arguing with you because any team with Michael Jordan on it, I’m picking except for 2012 versus the ’92 Dream Team,” Iguodala said. “I’m not picking the ’92 team.”

The 1992 team was dubbed the "Dream Team" because it was the first time professionals were allowed to play. Before then, the United States was only allowed to use college athletes.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame even went as far as to call it “the greatest collection of basketball talent on the planet”.

The team consisted of greats like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and Clyde Drexler. The team won by an average of 44 points on the way to the gold medal.

As for the 2012 Olympic team, they went on to dominate the tournament with a perfect 8-0 record, averaging 32 points along the way. The team included LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson