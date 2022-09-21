Skip to main content

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T

Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh entered the league the same year as LeBron James. 

After facing him for seven seasons, they teamed together with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. They won two championships in four straight Finals appearances. 

If anyone knows James' talents, it's Bosh. So it's why Bosh recently labeled James greatest basketball player of all-time, otherwise known as the G.O.A.T. Bosh made the comments on an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. 

"We all have our dreams of how things are gonna go and you career is gonna be played out," Bosh said. "To actually watch him do it, I think one, we're not gonna appreciate it until he's done playing. And it's gonna be a dangerous new norm for any other player who wants to be the G.O.A.T. You're at least gonna have to have 18 years of prime." 

The discussion is among the hottest topics in the NBA. The competition mostly is between James and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, with players such as Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson getting some attention. It may never be settled, but the debate is here to stay. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler A Top 10 NBA Player?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Social Media Posts Show Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Put In Work During Offseason

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18255504_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Named A Top 25 NBA Player By ESPN

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18569151_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Could Take A Udonis Haslem Role This Season In Golden State

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18707397_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Sign Guard Dru Smith, Bring Roster To 20

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17925854_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Crack ESPN's Top 100

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153302_168389536_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Takes Opposite Vaccination Stance Of Miami Heat, Rest Of NBA

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Debuts Bald Head?

By Shandel Richardson