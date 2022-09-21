Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh entered the league the same year as LeBron James.

After facing him for seven seasons, they teamed together with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. They won two championships in four straight Finals appearances.

If anyone knows James' talents, it's Bosh. So it's why Bosh recently labeled James greatest basketball player of all-time, otherwise known as the G.O.A.T. Bosh made the comments on an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

"We all have our dreams of how things are gonna go and you career is gonna be played out," Bosh said. "To actually watch him do it, I think one, we're not gonna appreciate it until he's done playing. And it's gonna be a dangerous new norm for any other player who wants to be the G.O.A.T. You're at least gonna have to have 18 years of prime."

The discussion is among the hottest topics in the NBA. The competition mostly is between James and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, with players such as Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson getting some attention. It may never be settled, but the debate is here to stay.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.