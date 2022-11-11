How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Thursday's Victory Against the Charlotte Hornets

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in a 117-112 overtime victory. Despite Miami getting the win, fans were not impressed by the collective effort by the team.

“A win is a win, but man this team needs a change ASAP,” one fan said. “No reason we should be playing Jimmy this much in a game against the Hornets in November.”

The Heat blew yet another sizable lead late in the game. The Hornets went on a 25-8 run in the fourth quarter, which wasn’t reciprocated by Miami until the last four minutes of the game.

“Glad we got the W but that was still rough,” another fan wrote. “We blew another lead and went down to the wire against a Hornets team that was missing 3 of their best players. We got lucky they called that Oubre travel. Get some consistency or make a trade.”

Even for the criticism, there was much praise for Jimmy Butler, who ended the night with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He scored the Heat’s final eight points in regulation and had the game-tying shot in overtime that fueled Miami’s run to end the game. Butler also got to the free-throw line frequently, as evidenced by his 13 points on 15 free-throw attempts. His performance was the main highlight of the night.

Fans are even starting to reiterate the narrative that Butler needs more help from his teammates.

The Heat are back in action at 8 p.m. Saturday against the Hornets.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Blazers loss. CLICK HERE

Heat still lacking production at power forward. CLICK HERE

Could the Heat land Kevin Durant? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.