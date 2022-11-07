Skip to main content

Miami Heat Still Lacking At The Power Forward Position

The Heat could use a power forward presence like Boston Celtics youngster Same Hauser

The Nov. 5 game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was the best game of the night as the Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers. 

But the one element that stood out to many was the Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser.

Hauser, who is in his second year in the NBA, finished the game with 17 points off the bench and five 3-pointers.

Hauser is a prime example of a player the Miami Heat could use at this moment. Hauser, 24, is a young power forward who can space the floor and even get into the paint. It is very rare to find a power forward in the NBA who can knock down 3-pointers at an efficient rate like Hauser.

In the 35 games he played so far in his career, he already has 36 3-pointers.

He can also take over primary forward duties by hanging low in the post and grabbing rebounds.

The Heat, 4-6, have yet to find a player who can fill in the power forward role P.J. Tucker left open when he departed to the Philadelphia 76ers. They are also struggling with the 3-point shot as they shoot just 34 percent.

Considering Hauser is under a three-year contract with the Celtics, the chances of acquiring him are very slim. But if the Heat are still searching for a power forward, a player like Hauser would be ideal. A power forward who can hit long range shots and get in the paint.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

