How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday Night

After two demoralizing losses, the Miami Heat bounced back with a 115-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans were excited to get back in the win column.

Bam Adebayo had his fourth 30-point game of the season, finishing with 31 points on 14 of 21 shooting. The criticisms of him lacking aggression on offense are slowly starting to fade. Heat fans are appreciative of Adebayo’s rise the past month.

Still, the Heat barely winning against a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard highlighted their lack of depth and star power. As usual, some fans asked for the team to trade for another player than wait for someone on the current roster to blossom.

“Jimmy and Bam are the entire team,” user HeatCulture said. “Pat and the franchise need to get them the help they deserve. Bam was unstoppable, Jimmy keeps clutching up in the 4th and Caleb with a bounce back game. Keep this momentum going and streak up.”

The latest example of this was Heat coach Erik Spoelstra starting two-way guard Dru Smith starting in place of Kyle Lowry. Fans clowned Spoelstra’s decision to start Smith, especially ahead of Max Strus or Victor Oladipo.

The Heat face the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., Saturday.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.