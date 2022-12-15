How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted To Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday

The Heat hold off against the Thunder to get their second straight victory.

The Miami Heat got their second consecutive road win after a 110-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat now have back-to-back road wins for the first time this season. Like the Indiana Pacers game, Miami won in ugly fashion but fans are slowly learning to adapt to it.

The fanbase was content with Tyler Herro’s 35-point performance, including a career-high nine 3-pointers. With Jimmy Butler out of the lineup, the Heat needed someone to close out games. Herro did exactly that, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter and hitting the winning shot with less than six seconds left.

Fans praised Herro after previously calling for him to shoot the ball less.

The Heat started off hot from 3-point range, making 16 in the first half. Duncan Robinson looked like he was in prime form with his efficiency from deep.

The team started shooting poorly in the second half, connecting on just eight of their last 27 3-point attempts. Fans could sense a meltdown coming, as Miami’s 20-point lead in the second quarter shrunk to two at the end of the third. They then trailed in the fourth quarter and had to make a comeback.

As the season goes along, the Heat are just focused on stacking wins any way possible. Their next opportunity is against the Houston Rockets tonight.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.