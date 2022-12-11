Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Frustrated With Lack Of Consistency

Butler says the Heat need to prove their ability more often

It was probably the most frustration Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has shown this season.

Butler expressed his feelings after the Heat's lost to the San Antonio Spurs Saturday. They blew a chance to build momentum on Thursday's victory against the Los Angeles Clippers but fell to one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Butler, who had 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting, said it's time for the inconsistency to stop.

"That's the league for you," Butler said. "This game as a whole will for sure humble you and I think that's where we're at. We think we're really good, which we are. But I think we got to go out and prove it more, be together every single possession on both sides of the floor and start figuring this thing out and get some dubs. I'm tired of answering these same questions, being up here honestly."

The Heat have their first opportunity for redemption at the Indiana Pacers Monday.

"I shouldn't say I'm not worried," Butler said. "I don't think that's the right terminology for it. We show flashes of what we can be and who we are. It's like, damn, whenever we get away from that, it looks bad."

