How Playing H.O.R.S.E Is Helping Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Develop A Go-To Shot

Adebayo is closing in on a signature move to make his game more effective

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has spent most of this season trying to develop a shot he can always count on.

He took it back to the playground to speed the process. Adebayo said a childhood basketball game has played a role.

"I've been working on my touch, my trick shots, playing H.O.R.S.E and just practicing those type of extended shots like Tyler [Herro] be making and it's paying off."

Adebayo is coming off a 38-point performance in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. He scored on a variety of running floaters that are starting to become his patent

"He's really developing a go-to shot," Spoelstra said. "There's a couple different layers to that. He's really getting aggressive on those pick-and-roll-pocket-pass-in-traffic plays that he can get all the way to the rim and it's really hard not to foul him. He's also really improved his finishing when it's not a dunk."

Spoelstra said it's just part of the maturation process.

"You have a feeling now when he's getting in the paint, in the circle, whether he's going right or left against a lengthy player, you feel like that shot is going in every single time," Spoelstra said. "Now it's not every time, but you just get a sense when a player gets to that level, you feel like, `Oh, that's going in.' All great players get to that point."'

