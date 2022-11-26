Bam Adebayo Has Been The Miami Heat's `Mr. Reliable' During Recent Stretch

Adebayo comes through with a 38-point, 12-rebound performance Friday against the Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat have played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro most of November and also had games were Duncan Robinson and Max Strus were sidelined.

The lone constant has been center Bam Adebayo. And he didn't disappoint in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards.

Adebayo finished with 38 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Heat to their second straight win.

"Bam was Mr. Reliable. He has been Mr. Reliable all season long through all of the adversity," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's the guy that we've been able to count on with his mental stability, his consistency, his leadership and also his play on both ends of the court."

Adebayo shot 15 of 22 from the field in 35 minutes. He also had three assists.

"It was one of those things my teammates were giving me the ball and I was just taking advantage of the mismatch and the shots they were letting me have," Adebayo said.

The performance should answer the critics who feel Adebayo plays with limited aggression. Not on this night. Adebayo attacked from the beginning.

"From the first possession of the game, he had it going. In the first possession, he caught a lob from me," guard Tyler Herro said. "From there, he just got really aggressive, obviously going after mismatches. We was getting him the ball in positions where he could be aggressive and make plays for himself and others."

