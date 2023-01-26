How To Watch The Miami Heat Play Orlando Magic Friday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat play host to the Magic Friday at Miami-Dade Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Miami-Dade Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: -7

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It marks as the third-latest the two teams will meet in their first matchup of the season in team history. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 33-33 in road games. For the Heat, Max Strus (shoulder), Caleb Martin (quad) and Haywood Highsmith (shin) are probable and Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Magic, injury report not updated yet R.J. Hampton (G League), Kevon Harris (G League), Caleb Houstan (G League) and Chuma Okeke (knee surgery) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr

G Gary Harris

G Markell Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: That's not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he's an All-Star."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

