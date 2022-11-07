How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat play host to the Trail Blazers Monday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Josh Hart

F Jerami Grant

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Shaedon Sharpe

G Damian Lillard

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning shot against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night: “That was a big-time shot. “The only criticism I had was he left a couple seconds on the clock.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com