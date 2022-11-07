How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc
Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -6.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
TRAIL BLAZERS
F Josh Hart
Read More
F Jerami Grant
C Jusuf Nurkic
G Shaedon Sharpe
G Damian Lillard
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning shot against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night: “That was a big-time shot. “The only criticism I had was he left a couple seconds on the clock.”
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE
Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE
Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com