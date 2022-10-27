Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List

Lowry has now made 1,983 from the arc

In Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry moved to the No. 13 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list.

Lowry sits at 1,983 career 3-pointers made, passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Lowry is only 15 away from Jason Kidd for the No. 12 spot with 1,998. During the special night for Lowry, the Heat defeated the Portland Trailblazers 119-98.

Lowry finished with 17 points, knocking down five 3-pointers to break the record. Lowry acknowledged the accomplishment and how much it meant that the game resulted in a win.

“I’m just excited to share these moments with my teammates and get better," Lowry said. "It came in a win so that’s more important."

Arguably one of Lowry’s best games in this early season came at the right time as the Heat got a crucial win over a Trailblazer team that was 4-0 blazing hot coming into the matchup.

“Kyle has proven over the course of his career he can be that ball-dominant guard, and get everybody organized,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Or he can literally play extensive minutes off the ball, and still be really effective.”

The Heat return to action Thursday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

