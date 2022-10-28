Watch Steph Curry's Reaction To Crossing Over Tyler Herro Before Hitting Three-Pointer

Curry nearly makes the Miami Heat's young guard fall down after crossover

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had the highlight of the night in his team's 123-110 victory Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Curry hit Herro with a knee-buckling crossover dribble before making a 3-pointer. Curry then posed for the crowd after the move. It created a buzz on social-media.

After the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on the play. Curry done far worse to other players, but Herro took some jabbing.

S***, he almost fell,” Green said of Herro. “Nah, it was a great move though. It was a great move. Got to the spot that he wanted. Once he got Tyler to open his back leg up, he was kinda dead at that point.”

Curry finished with a game-high 33 points, dropping the Heat to 1-1 on this three-game, West Coast road trip. Herro has nothing to hang his head about. Curry has been embarrassing players in the league the past decade.

And Herro isn't exactly known for his defense but for one night had to deal with the ribbing. The Heat and Herro return to action Saturday where they will conclude the road trip against the Sacramento Kings.

