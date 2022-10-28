Skip to main content

Watch Steph Curry's Reaction To Crossing Over Tyler Herro Before Hitting Three-Pointer

Curry nearly makes the Miami Heat's young guard fall down after crossover

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had the highlight of the night in his team's 123-110 victory Thursday against the Miami Heat. 

Curry hit Herro with a knee-buckling crossover dribble before making a 3-pointer. Curry then posed for the crowd after the move. It created a buzz on social-media. 

After the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in on the play. Curry done far worse to other players, but Herro took some jabbing. 

S***, he almost fell,” Green said of Herro. “Nah, it was a great move though. It was a great move. Got to the spot that he wanted. Once he got Tyler to open his back leg up, he was kinda dead at that point.”

Curry finished with a game-high 33 points, dropping the Heat to 1-1 on this three-game, West Coast road trip. Herro has nothing to hang his head about. Curry has been embarrassing players in the league the past decade. 

And Herro isn't exactly known for his defense but for one night had to deal with the ribbing. The Heat and Herro return to action Saturday where they will conclude the road trip against the Sacramento Kings. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Kyle Lowry moving up the 3-point ranks. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro named among top players under 25. CLICK HERE

Big night for Caleb Martin against Trail Blazers. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_19309830_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Twitter Says Jimmy Butler Needs More Help

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19309907_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Golden State Warriors

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19177673_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven To Miss Rest of Three-Game Road Trip

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295045_168389536_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Targeting Miami Heat Max Strus?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19303989_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Has Solid Performance In NBA Debut

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List

By Khristian Davis
USATSI_19304426_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Twitter Goes Crazy After Caleb Martin’s Performance Against Portland Trail Blazers

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19300291_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Golden State Warriors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson