Skip to main content

Is Collin Sexton On The Miami Heat's Free Agent Radar?

NBA insider says Miami Heat president Pat Riley likes Sexton

The Miami Heat’s offseason has been relatively quiet so far but it could change. 

The Heat have reportedly expressed interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said that Riley likes Sexton during his podcast.

“I had kept hearing, ‘Pat Riley likes Collin Sexton,’ from one person that I trust who knows things,” Fischer said.

Miami’s search for another star player has linked them to many big names such as Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. With little progress, Miami has started looking for more impact players who are cost-friendly. 

Sexton is a free agent, and would be a good addition to Miami. He is averaging 20 points, three rebounds and 3.3 assists in his young career. He was out most of last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Sexton has since made a full recovery. 

His ability to score consistently would give Miami the No. 2 player they have been looking for throughout the offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sexton declined the Cavaliers three-year, $40 million contract offer because he is looking for at least $20 million per season. If Miami wants to pursue Sexton, it would involve a sign-and-trade deal. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On Top Shooting Guard Rankings

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18026580_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge

By Cory Nelson1 hour ago
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18512593_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says 2012 Olympic Team Would Beat Original Dream Team

By Cory NelsonAug 2, 2022 12:24 PM EDT
USATSI_14033832_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell And Bam Adebayo Once Again Spark Trade Speculation After Pro League Appearance

By Cory NelsonAug 2, 2022 8:39 AM EDT
USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Draws Hilarious Reaction After Posting Workout Video

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 4:27 PM EDT
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Getting Buckets On The Playground?

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 2:57 PM EDT
USATSI_9727914_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues The `Revenge Tour' With Russell Westbrook

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 2:26 PM EDT