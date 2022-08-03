Is Collin Sexton On The Miami Heat's Free Agent Radar?

The Miami Heat’s offseason has been relatively quiet so far but it could change.

The Heat have reportedly expressed interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said that Riley likes Sexton during his podcast.

“I had kept hearing, ‘Pat Riley likes Collin Sexton,’ from one person that I trust who knows things,” Fischer said.

Miami’s search for another star player has linked them to many big names such as Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. With little progress, Miami has started looking for more impact players who are cost-friendly.

Sexton is a free agent, and would be a good addition to Miami. He is averaging 20 points, three rebounds and 3.3 assists in his young career. He was out most of last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Sexton has since made a full recovery.

His ability to score consistently would give Miami the No. 2 player they have been looking for throughout the offseason.

Sexton declined the Cavaliers three-year, $40 million contract offer because he is looking for at least $20 million per season. If Miami wants to pursue Sexton, it would involve a sign-and-trade deal.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.