Joakim Noah Recounts How He Tried To Recruit Miami Heat's Big Three To Chicago In 2010

Noah said he talked with Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James that summer during free agency

In the early 2010s, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls were one of the NBA's hottest rivalries. 

They met in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals but their feud first began the summer before. That's when former Bulls center Joakim Noah said he tried to recruit LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade to the Bulls during free agency before they decided to form the Heat's Big Three. 

Noah revealed his intentions on recent podcast with J.J. Redick. 

“I’m thinking that they’re coming to Chicago,” Noah on the podcast. “… Chis Bosh basically told me, ‘Yo, I’m coming to Chicago.’ If Chris Bosh came to Chicago…"

Noah obviously failed in his attempt. The Heat won two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances while the Bulls title-contending run was cut short because of Derrick Rose's injuries. 

“I tried to recruit all of them," Noah said. "It didn’t matter. Whatever it took to get the Bulls better, I was doing. Derrick (Rose) wasn’t doing none of that s–t. I was doing all of that. People don’t know that, but yes, I did try to recruit LeBron. Yes, I did try to recruit D-Wade.”

