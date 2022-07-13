Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Staying In Brooklyn?

NBA insider says Durant and Irving are considering remaining with the Nets

The potential trade sagas of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have taken several different directions.

On Wednesday’s morning episode of ESPN’s talk show “Get Up." NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the latest twist. He reported “the vibe” around the Brooklyn Nets is the front office is prepared to keep both superstars despite the offseason trade rumors.

He also stated the Nets have yet to come across any appealing offers worth blowing up the roster. The Miami Heat have expressed interest in both players.

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin," Windhorst said. "It's essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn't great."

It has previously been reported the Miami Heat took a shot at getting Durant after losing P.J. Tucker. But in order to acquire Durant, they will have to give up a big-name player such as Bam Adebayo and multiple draft picks.

Durant would be an immense scoring addition to the Heat, who were 10th in offensive ratings last season and first in the league in 3-point percentage. In his career, Durant is averaging 27 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson