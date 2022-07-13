Skip to main content

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Staying In Brooklyn?

NBA insider says Durant and Irving are considering remaining with the Nets

The potential trade sagas of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have taken several different directions. 

On Wednesday’s morning episode of ESPN’s talk show “Get Up." NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the latest twist. He reported “the vibe” around the Brooklyn Nets is the front office is prepared to keep both superstars despite the offseason trade rumors.

He also stated the Nets have yet to come across any appealing offers worth blowing up the roster. The Miami Heat have expressed interest in both players. 

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin," Windhorst said. "It's essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn't great."

It has previously been reported the Miami Heat took a shot at getting Durant after losing P.J. Tucker. But in order to acquire Durant, they will have to give up a big-name player such as Bam Adebayo and multiple draft picks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Durant would be an immense scoring addition to the Heat, who were 10th in offensive ratings last season and first in the league in 3-point percentage. In his career, Durant is averaging 27 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from the three-point line.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18171721_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Utah Jazz Entertaining Trade Offers For Donovan Mitchell

By Jayden Armant17 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James SaysMore Should Have Been Done In Support Of Brittney Griner

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_16848926_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says Rasheed Wallace Would Be Better Than Giannis In Today's Game

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18028589_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat Could Target Harrison Barnes If Other Deals Fall Through

By Cory Nelson22 hours ago
USATSI_18158250_168389536_lowres
News

How the Miami Heat Could Acquire John Collins During Free Agency

By Jayden Armant22 hours ago
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Rank In Top 10 For Jersey Sales In Europe

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18149716_168389536_lowres
News

Ray Allen Weighs In On The LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan G.O.A.T Debate

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Asking Price For Kevin Durant Too High?

By Shandel RichardsonJul 11, 2022