Kyrie Irving To Miami Still A Possibility

The Miami Heat have targeted several players during the free agency period but have so far yet to land a big catch.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been one of the players of interest and ESPN's Frank Isola recently tweeted out a possibility. He said Irving for Heat guard Kyle Lowry is doable.

"From what I've heard Kyrie for Kyle Lowry is not out of the question," Isola tweeted.

Isola's comment was in response to ESPN's Dan Le Batard asking if the Heat should seek Irving instead of waiting around for Kevin Durant. Two weeks ago, Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn but no progress has been made.

“It’s awfully appetizing to me if Kyrie Irving can be had cheap,” Le Batard said.

The Heat would certainly prefer to reel in Durant because he remains a top five talent in the NBA but Irving is a decent consolation prize, especially with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell becoming less of a possibility. Mitchell is reportedly favored to sign with the New York Knicks.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1