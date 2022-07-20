Skip to main content

LeBron James Explains How Time With Miami Heat Changed His Mindset

In Miami, LeBron learned to ignore what others thought of him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has established himself as a winner but it took time to get to this point. 

In his new episode of his HBO show “The Shop”, he discussed the journey and said he's learned to ignore outside opinions when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010..

“Maybe when I was younger because I cared about what everybody else thought," James said. I don’t give a f**k now.”

James said his four years in Miami changed his mindset on the basketball court. 

“I spent like seven years and then I went to Miami that first year and everything was about like still what everybody else thought," James said. "And then I was literally like ‘I don’t give a f**k about what anybody else think. I’m him. If I don’t take it, who going to take it?’ I mean, you know, it's not even taking a shot. It could be taking a shot. It could be making the right play. Like, you know, I get s**t for making the right play. Four motherf**kers on me, motherf**ker wide open right here. Like we are a team. And I trust them. Why wouldn’t I have thrown it to them? I don’t care about the results.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

