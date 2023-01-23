LeBron James, Jrue Holiday Named Conference Players Of The Week

James takes the honor in the West while Holiday wins in the East

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday were named the Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.

James won the honor for the 67th time in his career after averaging 35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 1.3 blocks in Week 14. He is moving closer toward passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Holiday led the Bucks to a 2-1 record during the week, averaging 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He twice set his career-high points with 35 against the Indiana Pacers and then 37 against the Raptors.

Other nominees included:

West-- Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Sun), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

East-- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Floater becomes part of Tyler Herro's offensive game. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler adjusting to double-teams. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still part of the offensive game plan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com