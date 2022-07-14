LeBron James Takes Backlash For Brittney Griner Comments, Issues Clarification

A day after making comments in defense of detained WNBA star Brittney Garner, LeBron James backtracked and clarified his feelings.

James said Griner, who is detained in Russia for entering Russia for cannabis possession, should consider not returning to the United States because of the lack of government support.

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said on his show The Shop. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

James later clarified his statement.

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country," James wrote on social media. "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

Several media members criticized James for the comments, including Jay Hart of Yahoo!! Sports.

"In the last month, Griner’s wife has received a phone call from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris," Hart wrote. "Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that members of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow attended Griner’s latest court hearing and "delivered to her a letter from President Biden." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Griner's release "is a priority for this president."

Columnist Jason Whitlock of Blaze.com also took a shot at James.

“I’m telling you I have not always passionately disliked LeBron James," Whitlock said. He’s earned this … America has blessed LeBron James. He’s pissed on America.”

