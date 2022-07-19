Skip to main content

Max Strus Says He Is Paying Attention To Kevin Durant Situation From Afar

Strus has followed the speculation but not worried about it

Heat guard Max Strus is aboard the talks of bringing star Kevin Durant to Miami. 

He just refuses to think about it too much. 

Strus spoke on the situation after Tuesday's appearance at the Miami Heat Youth Camp at FTX Arena. 

“I try not to get into it,” Strus said. “I try not to get too into it. Obviously you see it, and people ask you about it. But I’ll wait until it happens. If something happens, it happens. If something happens, it happens."

Durant requested a trade last month from the Brooklyn Nets. The Heat are among his favorite destinations but the Nets are asking a hefty price. The Heat may not have enough assets to acquire the future Hall of Famer. 

They have continued to explore options to make it work despite falling just one victory shy of making the NBA Finals last season. 

"How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?," Strus said. "He's a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time. I’m excited to see what happens and I hope the best for him and the best for our team. That’s all that really matters.”

