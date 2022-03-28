Skip to main content

Did Andre Drummond Throw a Shot at Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill?

The Nets center celebrated against the Miami Heat with a gesture at the Dolphins’ newest receiver.

Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond had 13 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in a 110-95 victory against the Miami Heat Saturday. 

In addition to his numbers, Drummond also appeared to take a shot at newly-acquired Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill before a breakaway dunk in the third quarter. 

When asked about the reason for this specific celebration, Drummond said he was inspired by the addition of Hill, the Dolphins' most recent addition.

“Nah, I don’t know what made me do it,” Drummond said in the postgame interview. “Maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here. S*** just happened, I don’t know.”

Hill has been trademarked for throwing up the peace sign or deuces symbol when he runs past defenders while scoring touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowler was recently traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins, where he was given the largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. Because the Dolphins are a Miami-based team, Drummond could have used this to throw shade at the Heat.

The Heat, losers of four straight games, are hoping to break that streak Monday against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

