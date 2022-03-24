The Golden State coach says Adebayo is one of the league's elite defenders

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is becoming an even bigger fan of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

So much that he thinks Adebayo is among the NBA's elite defenders.

“I think he’s in that mix now," Kerr said. "I think just the versatility that he brings now, that’s what separates, to me, the best defenders in the League. Is the versatility to guard multiple positions, multiple actions. To roam and protect teammates. He does all of that. He can guard one through five on switches."

Adebayo has been in the discussion for the league's Defensive Player of the Year but is considered a darkhorse candidate. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the frontrunner, followed by Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) and Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns).

Still, Kerr believes Adebayo belongs in the discussion.

"He is absolutely elite and it was really fun coaching him in the Olympics," Kerr said. "Just a great guy, great teammate. The tandem o Draymond and Bam was really something to watch. Not just defensively. They are pretty special in terms of their ability to push the ball in transition, kind of that play at point-center role. Very unique players.”

