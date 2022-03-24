Skip to main content

Miami Heat Looking To Move Past Sideline Incident

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says everything is in the past

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is just ready to move on. 

After Wednesday's blowup during a loss to the Golden State Warriors, Spoelstra said it won't have a lingering effect. Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem got into a heated argument while on the sideline. 

“It won’t (linger)," Spoelstra said. "We have bigger things to accomplish, but we do want to play better. Everything has to be better across the board. It starts with our leadership. Our veteran players have to lead. We just have to play better.”

USATSI_17955979_168389536_lowres
USATSI_17955980_168389536_lowres
USATSI_17955983_168389536_lowres

The incident began with Haslem and Butler having words. Spoelstra intervened, siding with Haslem. 

“I know how it can probably look to the outside, but as I’ve mentioned before, that is more our language than playing without passion or toughness," Spoelstra said. "Everything that happened in that huddle, from then on when we cut the 19-point lead, that’s way more to our personality.”

Spoelstra has been here before and handled it well. In 2010, he was involved in "Bumpgate" when LeBron James bumped into him while walking to the sideline. At the time, the Heat were struggling but regrouped and advanced to the NBA Finals. 

“You can use moments during a season to catapult you," Spoelstra said. "You can galvanize together over frustration and disappointment. Teams can also go the other way, but I don’t see that with our group and our locker room. We have needed a kick in the butt from these two games. We had been playing very well before that. These two games were disappointing to everybody and that’s what you see. You see a competitive group that is not playing to the level or standards that we want to play at. Even with all the circumstances, it’s not like we come in here and say ‘whatever, we’ll get the next one’. That’s not how anybody in this building is wired.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_17956005_168389536_lowres
News

Tempers Flare In Miami Heat's Loss To Golden State

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_17945038_168389536_lowres
News

Tyronn Lue Compares His Post-LeBron Experiences To Erik Spoelstra

By Jayden Armant21 hours ago
USATSI_17910804_168389536_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_17586788_168389536_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Could Be An Offseason Target For The Miami Heat

By Corey HolmesMar 22, 2022
kyle lowry after sixers
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Says Team Is Getting `Closer' To Peak Performance

By Shandel RichardsonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17945640_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers Loss An Eye-Opener For The Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17941364_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Philadelphia 76ers Preview

By Shandel RichardsonMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17927034_168389536_lowres
News

Hall Of Famer Chris Bosh Speaks On The State Of The Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMar 19, 2022