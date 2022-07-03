Andre Iguodala Says Anthony Edwards Is More Talented Than Dwyane Wade

Iguodala thinks Edwards could become the league's next superstar

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has often been compared to NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Andre Iguodala recently took it one step further.

While speaking on a podcast with fellow NBA player Evan Turner, Iguodala said Edwards is more talented than Wade.

"I think he has more talent than Dwyane Wade," Iguodala said. "He has more talent more than Dwayne Wade. Will he fulfill his talkent? That remains to be seen."

Edwards, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft out of Georgia, averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season. He helped the Timberwolves make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Wade, a future Hall of Famer and three-time NBA champion, has long been a fan of Edwards. In 2021, Wade addressed the comparisons while appearing on a TNT broadcast.

"I definitely think he can be a better player than I was, he has all of the tools," Wade said then. "You set the bar so people can jump over that bar and I think he has the talent to be able to jump over the bar that I set. I hope he does it. I hope he becomes a way better player than I was."

