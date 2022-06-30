Would Blake Griffin Fit In With The Miami Heat?

The Heat have been reportedly linked with Griffin during free agency

The Miami Heat will soon learn if they need to find a replacement for free agent P.J. Tucker.

T.J. Warren, Jae Crowder and now Blake Griffin are potential targets should Tucker sign elsewhere. The free agency period begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

.An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com Griffin is a strong possibility if Tucker leaves. The Heat were also linked to Griffin last year when received a buyout from the Detroit Pistons before signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

“The thing about Blake is, it is obvious he can’t do much of what he used to do, even when he was in Detroit," the East executive told Heavy.com. "But he made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games."



Griffin’s resume speaks for itself. He is a six-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Second-Team three times and the All-NBA Third-Team twice. He's averagesd19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks during his career.

Even though he is 33 years old, adding Griffin to the roster would be a huge move for the Heat if they can’t maintain Tucker.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson