Victor Oladipo To Remain With the Miami Heat

Oladipo back for one more season after solid playoffs showing

After much offseason speculation about him leaving the organization, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is back for another season. 

Oladipo is signed a one-year, $11-million deal according to The Athletic. The Heat lost forward P.J Tucker, who will join the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Earlier this week, there were several reports of him joining another team once he became a free agent. Oladipo spent most of last season on the injured list while recovering from quadriceps surgery. He returned late and averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in the regular season. 

Oladipo then turned it up during the playoffs in absence of Kyle Lowry, who dealt with hamstring issues throughout the postseason. Oladipo averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. 

The hope is Oladipo reverts to pre-injury form when he was a perennial All-Star. He expects to once again provide backcourt depth at both positions. 

This is the healthies Oladipo has been since a rash of injuries derailed his once promising career. He recently posted a video of his offseason workouts on Instagram.  The caption read, “this is your sign to lock in," a hint Oladipo is ready to contribute on a daily basis. 

