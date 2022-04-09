Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victory Against The Atlanta Hawks Has A Playoff Feel

Heat win a close game against the Hawks in home finale

The Miami Heat had nothing to play for in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because they had already secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

That didn't prevent them from treating it like a playoff game. The Heat defeated the Hawks 113-109 in an intense game at FTX Arena. 

“It was great just to find a way to gut out a close and competitive game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "If I could have scripted it, this is what it would be. Back and forth, lead changes. Trying to find different solutions. Having to step up through adversity. We got down six in the fourth quarter, but really made some good defensive plays. Then we were able to get some scores down the other end. We had to do it in different ways. Some half court execution, which I thought was solid. It’s good to get back out there. It’s always good to be around the group.”

The game was much needed because the Heat will have a week off after Saturday's regular-season finale in Orlando. They open the first round of the playoffs April 17. 

“I think it was one of those things where we knew we have some time off and we won’t have a real competitive basketball game for a while," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "We understand that the Hawks are a really talented, hard playing and well coached team. Superstar in Trae Young. We just want to come out there and play. What it shows about us is that we take every game serious. No matter what the situation or time is, we want to win the basketball game.”

