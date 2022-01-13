Miami Heat Continue Streaking With 115-91 Victory Against the Atlanta Hawks

Guard Tyler Herro leads the way with 21 points

The Miami Heat are proving they can play just fine with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Without their top two players, the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 Wednesday at State Farm Arena. It was their third straight victory.

“I think what this team has learned to do is just continue to have to find a way to win with different lineups and different people out,” forward Duncan Robinson said. We’ve had to find different ways to win as well. I think it’s also showcased just our depth in general.”

The Heat had seven players score in double-figures, including Caleb Martin (13) and Robinson (14). Rookie center Omer Yurtseven was impressive again, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. With Butler and Adebayo nearing their returns to the lineup, the Heat look only to get stronger.

“We’ve just been living in a world and a profession right now where there has just been an inordinate amount of moving parts and our guys have just handled it really well,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I give them a lot of credit.”

The Heat return to action Friday against the Hawks at FTX Arena.

