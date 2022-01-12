Internet Meme Links Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Kobe Bryant

Basketball fans are now debating if Tyler Herro is having a better third season than NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The saying goes like this: If it's on the Internet, it must be true."

That was my immediate thought when a meme about Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and the late Kobe Bryant surfaced on the Internet last week. The meme asks if Herro is having a better third season in the NBA than Bryant, who is a five-time NBA champion and a Hall of Famer.

Numbers-wise, Herro is indeed having a better season. Still, it's difficult to say it's a valid argument because of the circumstances. This is probably just more of a conversation-starter than something that can be proven.

It's probably best to just appreciate the season Herro is having. He has all but locked up the league's Sixth Man of the Year award and is in the conversation for an All-Star berth.

Herro has backed up his early-season claim about belonging in the discussion with Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Trae Young among the league's young elite stars. While Herro hasn't quite made their level, he has gained ground.

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

