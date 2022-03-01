Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Making Up On Ground Defensively For Teammates

Adebayo has continued to evolve as a defender

At first, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro felt he was going to get beat defensively for a basket two nights ago against the San Antonio Spurs. 

Then he realized he had a safety net in Bam Adebayo. 

"I think last game I got beat and Bam just came out of nowhere to block his shot and I was like 'I appreciate that. I'll throw you a lob here and there.' ... It's an honor to have him on the team."' 

Adebayo has been making plays as such throughout the season. He was solid again in the Heat's victory against the Chicago Bulls Monday. 

“I am happy to be out there and I have some of the best teammates that have my back and let me be great,” Adebayo said.  

After being named second-team All-Defense the past two seasons, Adebayo is positioning himself to make the first-team. He's also deserving of consideration for Defensive Player of the Year

“There are not many people in this League that can truly guard one through five," guard Gabe Vincent said. "I don’t think anyone is worried about sending help to Bam whoever he is guarding. Everyone knows what he is capable of. Athletically, he can guard the ball handler in pick-and roll and then go get the big.”

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17777913_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Making Up On Ground Defensively For Teammates

By Shandel Richardson
35 minutes ago
USATSI_17794259_168389536_lowres
News

Defense Plays Strong Role In Miami Heat's Impressive Victory Against Chicago

By Shandel Richardson
1 hour ago
USATSI_17777779_168389536_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson
20 hours ago
USATSI_17776672_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Putting Up Career Numbers This Season

By Jayden Armant
Feb 27, 2022
USATSI_17777787_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Close Strong Against Spurs To Win Second Straight After All-Star Break

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 27, 2022
herro after knicks
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Looking To Finish Strong After Returning From Injury

By Jayden Armant
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17768208_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Counting On Balance Once The Rest Of The Season

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17693331_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Fined By The NBA

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 25, 2022