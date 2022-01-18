Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Growing as a Defender

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent was among the players coach Erik Spoelstra praised after Monday's victory against the Toronto Raptors. Vincent had 15 points but Spoelstra was impressed with his play on both ends.

“Gabe was tremendous tonight on both ends," Spoelstra said. "That’s a really big, long team. They are unique. That team is defensively different with that size and length and switchability. You really have to be intentional otherwise they can speed you up and force the turnovers the way they do. Gabe was great in a two-way game. He was able to defend bigger guys, but also give us that added playmaking.”

Here's what Vincent had to say about his performance:

On making the most of his opportunities:

"It meant the world. Any time you get an opportunity in this league you want to take advantage of it, especially as a younger player. Especially on a good team, it might not be some people’s night every night. For me, unfortunately that falls to me sometimes. Sometimes it’s not my night and I might not play for two weeks and then I end up starting. Whenever opportunity comes, I just want to take advantage and find ways to help my team win.”

On guarding taller players:

“I don’t really care who I guard. That’s the funny thing. It doesn’t really matter to me. I just look forward to the opportunity to get a stop. In some ways I think it’s easier to get a stop on a guy that’s bigger because you can get underneath them. No one likes that. I don’t mind it at all. I just try and take advantage of opportunities.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com